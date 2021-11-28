Connect with us

Advertisement

Music

R2Bees features Wizkid, Gyakie, Mr Eazi & King Promise in New Album "Back 2 Basics"

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

BNWeekInReview: Let's Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Music

Veeiye & Laycon perform a beautiful duet of “Enter My Head” on Clout Sessions | Watch

Music Scoop

Wizkid talks fatherhood, upcoming tour & world domination on British Vogue

Music

New Music: MisterKay - Toast

Music

DJ Neptune releases new album "Greatness 2.0" | Listen on BN

Music

New Music: Kingskid & Citizen - KoDaRaRa (KDRR)

Music

New Video: Victony - Pray

BN TV Music

Watch Darkoo in the Latest Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Music

New Music: Michael O. - Overload

Music

R2Bees features Wizkid, Gyakie, Mr Eazi & King Promise in New Album “Back 2 Basics”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian iconic duo R2Bees returns with a stellar 15-track fourth studio album titled “Back 2 Basics“.

The album set houses vibrant collaborations from Wizkid, Gyakie, King Promise, Mr Eazi, Joeboy, Stonebwoy, and Darkovibes.

Mugeez and Paedae (Omar Sterling) serve an LP that delivers on every front, from the star-studded tracklist and monumental production from Killbeatz, VacsOnIt, Kuvie, DJ Breezy, Streetbeatz, DJ Afrolekra, Nektunez, and more. R2Bees offer an ambience of enchanting Afrobeat atmosphere. The numbers are mostly delivered in a signature layered native Twi and Pidgin-English language, blessing the album with an expansive range of appeal.

The duo kicked off the year with the set’s lead single “Fine Wine“, prior to this release, the group had achieved commercial success with their previous release titled “Yawa” featuring Sarkodie released in the month of October 2020. The group’s eminent readability was proclaimed with “Fine Wine” which surged up the charts within a few days of release. Succeeding this accomplishment came “Eboso“, a precursor to “Back 2 Basics”, R2Bees’ fourth studio album. “Eboso” built anticipation towards the body of work, garnering traction online especially from the rave of comments from music enthusiasts and critics.

Listen to “Back 2 Basics” below

“Back 2 Basics” is available now on all music platforms.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa




Star Features

You’ve Got to Tell Us All About Your 2021 on #BN2021Epilogues!

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Camera Lens, Bukunmi Oyewole is Exploring the Unknown

BN Hot Topic: The Many Wahala of Overzealous Ushers 

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians and the Urgent Need For Viable Political Strategy

South African Poet Haroldene Tshienda Finds Healing Through Written Words
css.php