Events
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake & all the 2021 American Music Award Winners
The 2021 American Music Awards took place live on Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by first time AMAs host, Cardi B who looked super stunning while at it.
The ceremony featured a star-studded line-up of performances by Olivia Rodrigo, BTS with Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Silk Sonic and more.
The Artist Of The Year award went to Korean group BTS who also won Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song with “Butter“.
Olivia Rodrigo won New Artist Of The Year, Cardi B‘s “Up” won Favorite Hip Hop Song, and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Body” won Favorite Trending Song.
Megan Thee Stallion also won the Favorite Hip Hop Album with “Good News” and Best Female Hip Hop Artist while Drake won Best Male Hip Hop Artist.
Taylor Swift won Favorite Pop Album with “evermore“, Best Female Pop Artist, while Favorite Male Pop Artist went to Ed Sheeran. Kanye West won Favorite Gospel Artist.
See the full list of winners below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- BTS (WINNER)
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
- The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “DÁKITI”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” (WINNERS)
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
- Erica Banks – “Buss It”
- Måneskin – “Beggin'”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Body” (WINNER)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
- Popp Hunna – “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”
- Cardi B – “Up”
- Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
- The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
- AJR
- BTS (WINNER)
- Glass Animals
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Ariana Grande – “Positions”
- Dua Lipa – “Future Nostalgia”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “SOUR”
- Taylor Swift – “evermore” (WINNER)
- The Kid LAROI – “F— LOVE”