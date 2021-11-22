BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake & all the 2021 American Music Award Winners

The 2021 American Music Awards took place live on Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by first time AMAs host, Cardi B who looked super stunning while at it.

The ceremony featured a star-studded line-up of performances by Olivia Rodrigo, BTS with Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Silk Sonic and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Artist Of The Year award went to Korean group BTS who also won Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song with “Butter“.

Olivia Rodrigo won New Artist Of The Year, Cardi B‘s “Up” won Favorite Hip Hop Song, and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Body” won Favorite Trending Song.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Megan Thee Stallion also won the Favorite Hip Hop Album with “Good News” and Best Female Hip Hop Artist while Drake won Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Taylor Swift won Favorite Pop Album with “evermore“, Best Female Pop Artist, while Favorite Male Pop Artist went to Ed Sheeran. Kanye West won Favorite Gospel Artist.

See the full list of winners below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR