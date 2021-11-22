The Grand Finale of the 8th Miss Ideal Nigeria is Here | December 4th

The House of Twitch has officially announced the date for the grand finale of Miss Ideal Nigeria 2021

After a series of virtual screening and votes from the fans, 21 Gorgeous ladies were selected from different parts of the country of the over 1000 ladies who applied

As always the finalists boost an incredible group of women. Amongst them are a scientist, an author, and an award-winning social entrepreneur.

The grand finale is slated for Saturday, December 4th, 2021, as one of the top 21 ladies will be crowned as the new Miss Ideal Nigeria, unlocking opportunities within the entertainment industry and also representing Nigeria internationally at different global pageantries.

Event Details:

Date: December 4th, 2021

Venue: The Swiss International Hotel. Victoria Garden City, Lekki.

More Details: www.houseoftwitch.com.ng

This will be the 8th Edition of the Miss Ideal Nigeria competition launched by The House Of Twitch. They have discovered multiple talents consecutively over the years and built them into international brands to reckon with in the fashion industry.

For more details follow @missidealnigeria on Instagram or visit www.houseoftwitch.com.ng

Sponsored Content