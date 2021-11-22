Connect with us

The Grand Finale of the 8th Miss Ideal Nigeria is Here | December 4th

Whitley Neill spelt what a Halloween Party should look like | See Moments from the Boos and Booze Event

MUST SEE: Black Carpet Photos From the MAC Hypnotic Experience!

Check out amazing Photos from the Balmain and Chivas Launch Event

MAC Cosmetics hosted some of Your Faves to an exclusive Hypnotic Experience

Join John Terry & Roberto Carlos in the Face off by Budweiser Game of Kings

Meet the Speakers defining decade of the Creative for the 2021 ABC Conference

Khadija El-Bedweihy, Ikenna Nzewi & Navalayo Osembo are 'Africa's Business Heroes' 2021 Top 3 Winners

Olu Jacobs, Ijeoma Grace Agu, "Lady Buckit & the Motley MoPsters" + Other Winners at AFRIFF Globe Awards 2021

The Experience 2021 is in the Air! Here is how You can Hop on the ‘Experience Duet Challenge’

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The House of Twitch has officially announced the date for the grand finale of Miss Ideal Nigeria 2021

After a series of virtual screening and votes from the fans, 21 Gorgeous ladies were selected from different parts of the country of the over 1000 ladies who applied

As always the finalists boost an incredible group of women. Amongst them are a scientist, an author, and an award-winning social entrepreneur.

The grand finale is slated for Saturday,  December 4th, 2021, as one of the top 21 ladies will be crowned as the new Miss Ideal Nigeria, unlocking opportunities within the entertainment industry and also representing Nigeria internationally at different global pageantries.

Event Details:
Date: December 4th, 2021
Venue: The Swiss International Hotel. Victoria Garden City, Lekki.
More Details: www.houseoftwitch.com.ng

This will be the 8th Edition of the Miss Ideal Nigeria competition launched by The House Of Twitch. They have discovered multiple talents consecutively over the years and built them into international brands to reckon with in the fashion industry.

For more details follow @missidealnigeria on Instagram or visit www.houseoftwitch.com.ng

