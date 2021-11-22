Whitley Neill spelt what a Halloween Party should look like | See Moments from the Boos and Booze Event

Partygoers had the time of their lives at Whitley Neill’s Boos and Booze Halloween event on Sunday, Oct 31, 2021. In true Halloween spirit, guests got to experience the forest room filled with terrifying actors, the escape room for anyone down for a challenge and then the white room where the man of the hour, Buju performed his hit songs surrounded by Big Brother Naija’s Angel and Tolani Baj.

As an established English brand with roots dating back to 1762, the brand kept the party with a great selection of Whitley Neill Gin drinks and cocktails including the quince gin shots which were smooth and perfect for the night.

Ade Designs transformed The House, Victoria Island, Lagos into a fun, spooky place with an infinity mirror room where guests got to enjoy chocolate brownies infused with blood orange gin. The brownies were paired with a shot of the blood orange gin.

The award for best-dressed costume went to Maleficent. Actor and fashion influencer Denola Grey presented the cash prize of N500,000. The party was truly an immersive Halloween experience with non-stop music from DJ Honeeay and DJ Embassey that had the guests dancing all night.

Enjoy Whitley Neill Gin responsibly. Not for consumption by anyone under 18.

Sponsored Content