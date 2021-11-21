Connect with us

Events

MUST SEE: Black Carpet Photos From the MAC Hypnotic Experience!

Events

Check out amazing Photos from the Balmain and Chivas Launch Event

Events

MAC Cosmetics hosted some of Your Faves to an exclusive Hypnotic Experience

Events

Join John Terry & Roberto Carlos in the Face off by Budweiser Game of Kings

Events

Meet the Speakers defining decade of the Creative for the 2021 ABC Conference

Events Inspired

Khadija El-Bedweihy, Ikenna Nzewi & Navalayo Osembo are 'Africa's Business Heroes' 2021 Top 3 Winners

Events Movies & TV

Olu Jacobs, Ijeoma Grace Agu, "Lady Buckit & the Motley MoPsters" + Other Winners at AFRIFF Globe Awards 2021

Events

The Experience 2021 is in the Air! Here is how You can Hop on the ‘Experience Duet Challenge’

Events

Accion Microfinance Bank is set to hold its 4th Financial Inclusion Seminar | December 8th

Events

Sickle Cell Aid Foundation is set to Hold a Family Fun Fair | December 11

Events

MUST SEE: Black Carpet Photos From the MAC Hypnotic Experience!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, MAC Cosmetics launched its MAC Hypnotizing Holiday collection with an exclusive event at the Wings Event Space, Victoria Island, Lagos. The theme of the night was magic and the event welcomed stars, creatives, as well beauty industry influencers.

According to MAC, the new collection is “a stacked deck of five hypnotizing holiday-exclusive Matte, Cremesheen, and Frost shades all dressed in hypnotic optical-illusion packages.

On the black carpet, guests showed out in their best attires, favoring the ‘pop of colour’ dress code. The guest list included stars like Lisa Folawiyo, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Banke Meshia-Lawal, Ink Balogun, Temisan Emmanuel, Temi Young, Beverly Naya, Powede Awujo, Eniafe Momodu, Mary Edoro, Kim Oparah, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, and many more.

Take a look at the best style moments from MAC’s Hypnotizing Holiday Collection launch below

Looking for Fashion and Lifestyle updates? Head over to www.bellanaijastyle.com now

Photography @mide_wey

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php