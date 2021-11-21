MUST SEE: Black Carpet Photos From the MAC Hypnotic Experience!

Over the weekend, MAC Cosmetics launched its MAC Hypnotizing Holiday collection with an exclusive event at the Wings Event Space, Victoria Island, Lagos. The theme of the night was magic and the event welcomed stars, creatives, as well beauty industry influencers.

According to MAC, the new collection is “a stacked deck of five hypnotizing holiday-exclusive Matte, Cremesheen, and Frost shades all dressed in hypnotic optical-illusion packages.”

On the black carpet, guests showed out in their best attires, favoring the ‘pop of colour’ dress code. The guest list included stars like Lisa Folawiyo, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Banke Meshia-Lawal, Ink Balogun, Temisan Emmanuel, Temi Young, Beverly Naya, Powede Awujo, Eniafe Momodu, Mary Edoro, Kim Oparah, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, and many more.

Take a look at the best style moments from MAC’s Hypnotizing Holiday Collection launch below

Photography @mide_wey