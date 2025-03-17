Read How Godspower Nwaukwa Grew From Movie Sets Makeup to Becoming MAC Cosmetics National Artist

​​Godspower Nwaukwa is a force in Nigeria’s beauty industry. As MAC Cosmetics’ National Artist for Nigeria, he has crafted some of the most iconic looks for top celebrities and graced major events with his exceptional artistry. From humble beginnings as a young boy fanning celebrities on movie sets to mastering the art of makeup across beauty, fashion, and film, Godspower’s journey is a testament to passion, perseverance, and undeniable talent. In this interview, he shares his story, insights into the ever-evolving makeup industry, and his dreams of achieving even greater heights with MAC Cosmetics.

Hey, GP. How are you today?

I am good, thank you.

Please give us a glimpse into your background, your journey, and what part of your childhood shaped who you are today

I was in my church drama group, and I had just left secondary school in 2006. One of the guys in the department called me to assist him on a movie set, and I accepted. I thought he needed me to act, but it turned out he needed help with makeup. At the time, I didn’t even know what makeup was. I was just a young boy fresh out of secondary school. When I got to the set, I asked for the script to start rehearsing my lines, but he told me he needed me not for acting but for makeup.

I was supposed to assist by simply fanning the celebrities while he did their makeup. That was my job—just fanning people. After the job, he gave me N 3,000. On the next set, he gave me N 5,000, and I was pleased with this amount since fanning wasn’t stressful. That experience sparked my interest, and I started learning the craft. Since I hadn’t gotten into university then, I was young and quite vulnerable.

People began to prefer calling me over others who charged higher fees. While working for them, I was learning makeup artistry. That’s why I’m very versatile today; I can do movie makeup, beauty looks, fashion shows, and more. I worked with various makeup artists early in my career. When I got into university, I didn’t attend full-time. Instead, I worked part-time while schooling, gaining experience at Sleek and Black Up.

MAC Cosmetics’ National Artist for Nigeria, that’s a big deal. What’s it like being the genius behind some of Nigeria’s celebrities’ most stunning beauty looks?

It’s very fun but can also be demanding because you need to create different looks for different creative minds. For designers, it’s important to understand what inspired their collection for the season and translate that into makeup.

How did you get here? Let’s focus on how you were able to upskill, determine your niche and focus, build the right network, and penetrate the right brands to get to this point

I started my makeup career as a retail sales artist, working for brands like Sleek and Black Up. This experience opened the door for me to join MAC Cosmetics in 2012. MAC offers a career path where you can choose to grow. I chose artistry and started as an event team artist, where we handled shows and events for MAC. I then moved up to senior event team artist and, after some years, became the National Artist for MAC in Nigeria.

How do you balance your creative freedom as a makeup artist with the demands of working for a globally recognised brand like MAC?

Godspower Nwaukwa: MAC as a brand supports creativity, and we receive training both locally and globally. I think my balance comes from the training and consistent practice I’ve been involved in over the years.

Let’s talk about being in a seemingly feminine occupation. How were you able to build trust for your name and work as a man?

It’s amazing how many female clients prefer male makeup artists. My journey has been quite smooth. I’m a very patient person, always open to learning and accepting criticism, which I think has helped build trust.

It’s been 10 years since you started your journey in the industry. What evolution have you witnessed in the industry so far?

The makeup industry in Nigeria has really evolved over the years, from our style of makeup to our taste and techniques. It’s been beautiful to watch.

We live in times when sectors are experiencing disruptions, especially with the rise of AI tools and beauty apps. Now, people can get a face beat without employing the services of a makeup artist. How do you see this impacting the beauty industry?

The makeup industry is broad, and there are different sectors within it. Even if you can do your personal makeup with an app, there are still services that require a professional — like bridal makeup, movie makeup, fashion makeup, and more.

What would you say Nigerian makeup artists can do to break even internationally and globally?

They need to keep learning and remain open to trends and innovations when it comes to the global market.

When approaching makeup artistry for different skin tones at major events (like a fashion week), what are the first things you do?

First, I look at the skin and understand the skin tones. Then, I colour correct if needed. I also take time to understand the face shape and space to determine the perfect blend of foundation, powder, contour, and highlights. I make sure to use the right products for the skin type and, finally, I always work with the trend of the season.

On a lighter note, what are the top 3 most consistent thoughts you have when doing makeup on someone?

Honestly, I’m always thinking about how perfect the skin work needs to be. Proper blending is always on my mind, too, as well as making sure the client leaves my makeup chair completely satisfied.

Your top three makeup/beauty must-haves?

I can’t do without good skincare, a quality powder, and a reliable eyeliner.

One makeup hack everyone must know?

You should definitely know how to use your lipstick as blush and eyeshadow. It’s such a versatile trick.

So what’s next for Godspower Nwaukwa?

I’m aiming to become the Global Senior Artist for MAC Cosmetics.