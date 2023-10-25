Introducing the New MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation In Nigeria

After 10 years in the making, MAC Cosmetics is proud to introduce its all-new Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation, a fusion of makeup and skincare designed to create radiant, healthier-looking skin. The launch took place on Monday, October 23rd 2023, at the MAC Store in the Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

The Studio Radiance Foundation marks a significant milestone for MAC Cosmetics, as it is the brand’s first foundation release in a decade. This revolutionary product infuses skincare into the foundation.

The serum-based lightweight foundation boasts 24-hour hydration and medium buildable coverage that instantly evens out the complexion and blurs the appearance of pores, skin redness, dark spots, and fine lines, leaving the skin looking plumper, smoother, and radiantly glowing.

The Studio Radiance Foundation features 33 skincare ingredients, including 10% hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, vitamin E for protection, jojoba oil for conditioning, and olive oil for nourishment. This cocktail of superfoods supports the skin’s overall health, provides a radiant glow, and shields against pollution and blue light.

MAC Cosmetics embraced the diversity of skin tones by offering the Studio Radiance Foundation in 56 shades, ensuring that every individual can find their perfect match. With medium to full buildable coverage and a long-lasting finish, it’s a versatile addition to any beauty routine.

The event was attended by beauty enthusiasts and influencers like Saskay, Evelyn Ajayi, Jessica Levi, Crystal Maduka, Sally B, Meraki by Onome, Layinka and other charming figures in the industry.

The guests got to experience a live demonstration by the renowned MAC National Make-Up Artist, Godspower Nwaukwa, who showed how to seamlessly incorporate the Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation into their make-up regimen.

The Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation is poised to redefine beauty routines, providing a healthy, radiant complexion for all.

With a focus on skincare and makeup, the new MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation is a game-changer in the cosmetics industry.

Sponsored Content