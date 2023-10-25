Gordon’s Diner Sparkles at Lagos Cocktail Week 2023

Gordon’s Gin stole the show at Lagos Cocktail Week 2023, a sensational two-day experience in celebration of mixology and the vibrant cocktail culture of Nigeria. The event took place on October 19th and 20th, bringing together a mix of media personalities, mixologists, and cocktail enthusiasts.

Gordon’s theme for Lagos Cocktail Week 2023 was “Gordon’s Diner,” and it proved to be a true feast for the senses. Attendees were treated to an unforgettable journey through a delectable menu of Gordon’s Gin-based cocktails showcasing the diverse and exciting flavors of Gordon’s Pink Berry, Gordon’s Sunset Orange and Gordon’s Moringa.

The Gordon’s cocktail menu featured a selection of tantalizing options, including the classic Gordon’s & Tonic, the whimsical Candy Floss Cosmo, the Berrylicious delight, the Pink Berry Spritz, and the refreshing Gordon’s Ruby Cooler. These offerings delighted the taste buds of attendees, offering a unique and diverse drinking experience.





To complement the cocktails, guests were treated to gourmet doughnuts and burgers from Kewa Kitchen. Some of the notable media personalities spotted at the diner included; Whitemoney, DJ duo Handi & Wanni, Joey Akan, and Shegz.

One of the highlights of the event was the Gordon’s Cocktail Challenge, which took place on the second day. Uyonwu Innocent Jaja, popularly known as “De Dancing Mixologist,” emerged as the champion, wowing judges and attendees with his innovative cocktail creations. His “Boar Punch” and “Passion Spritz” cocktails, both crafted with Gordon’s Gin, drew inspiration from the dynamic and lively activities in Lagos. These cocktails were a true representation of the spirit of Gordon’s to pause and enjoy the zest of life.

The exciting two-day event reached its grand crescendo with an electrifying after-party hosted by the renowned hypeman, Tolu Daniels. The night was filled with music, dancing, and, of course, more Gordon’s Gin cocktails.

Gordon’s Gin continues to maintain a prominent presence in the world of spirits, and the 2023 Lagos Cocktail Week served as a testament to the brand’s commitment to elevating the cocktail culture in Nigeria.

