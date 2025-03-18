11-Year-Old Amazing-Grace Salami Triumphs at Spelling Bee In Nigeria 2025

Amazing-Grace Salami, an 11-year-old student of Green Path Preparatory School, Abuja, has won the first-ever Spelling Bee In Nigeria (SpIN) competition. Salami triumphed over 63 other finalists from schools across Nigeria.

The grand finale took place on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the U.S. Consul-General’s Residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

The Acting U.S. Consul-General, JoEllen Gorg, announced that Salami would represent Nigeria in Washington, D.C., on the global stage at the centennial edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States.

SpIN is affiliated with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which was established in 1925 in the U.S. The first-ever Nigerian SpIN edition began in August 2024 with 200 students from 15 schools across the country competing to become the ultimate Nigerian BuzzBee. This year’s event coincided with the 100th anniversary of the U.S. National Spelling Bee.

Following Amazing-Grace Salami in the competition were Claire Ifeoluwapo Okuboyejo of Bridging Gaps School, Chevron Lekki, Lagos, who secured second place, and Naomi Ogiugo of The Lagoon Schools in Lekki, who placed third.

The Acting Consul-General added that part of Salami’s prize includes an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the historic event.

Salami will also receive:

$500 spending money

An engraved trophy

A one-year supply of Indomie products

An eight-month supply of Checkers Custard products

A gold medal

A one-year Merriam-Webster dictionary subscription worth $10,000

In her remarks, JoEllen Gorg said:

“The second and third runners-up will also receive six months of Indomie products and Checkers Custard products, $100 spending money, silver and bronze medals, citations, and an invitation to attend the centenary edition in the U.S. “They will also get automatic entry into the semi-finals of the next edition, a citation of recognition, and a novel worth ₦20,000. Excitingly, three additional finalists will have the opportunity to join the champions as part of Nigeria’s delegation. This ensures continued participation and inspires future generations.”

Gorg described spelling as a valuable skill for young people and expressed hope that the experience would inspire the contestants. She expressed confidence that the participants would use their knowledge to achieve great things, including studying in the United States and contributing to Nigeria’s development.

She also found inspiration in Salami’s name, “Amazing-Grace,” stating that it symbolizes unity, peace, and prosperity between Nigeria and the United States.

Speaking at the event, the convener, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, emphasized that the contestants’ brilliance went beyond memorizing words, as they had mastered the fundamentals of the English language:

“They have learned to analyze word structures, recall roots and origins, and apply linguistic knowledge across various academic disciplines.” “These skills will benefit them beyond competitions, enhancing critical thinking, comprehension, and communication throughout their lives,” she added.

The Executive Director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Corrie Loeffler, commended the competition’s growth, stating that it continues to promote the joy of learning and friendly rivalry.

Loeffler also thanked supporters, organizations, and educators for their dedication and contributions to the 2025 SpIN competition. Then came a proud moment for Kemi Salami, mother of the winner, who described her daughter as a determined child who worked hard for the SpIN finale despite her upcoming school exams.

In her speech, Amazing-Grace Salami thanked the organizers for the opportunity and pledged to represent Nigeria well at the global competition.

She promised to work even harder to make the country proud in the United States.

At the grand finale, there were 64 outstanding finalists from Abuja, Lagos, Osun, and Taraba States, all competing for the prestigious title of Nigeria’s first SpIN champion.

Other awards and certificates were presented to contestants who excelled in different categories, including:

Honey Bee Award

Recipient: Oluwatimilehin Eriayo Sesan

Recognized as the youngest participant in the competition

Certificate of Recognition – Hivery Award

Green Springs School

Bridging Gaps School

De Joyland School

Starling School

Bee-Keeper Award

Recipient: Kayode Idowu of De Joyland Schools

of De Joyland Schools Recognized as one of the most supportive coordinators

Recipient: Oluwafunmilayo Oladije of Green Springs School

of Green Springs School Recognized as one of the most supportive coordinators

Organizers, brands, and supporters of Spelling Bee In Nigeria (SpIN) have high expectations that Amazing-Grace Salami will represent Nigeria well on the global stage at the centennial edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States.

