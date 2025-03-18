Tems to Join J. Cole, Lil Wayne & More for the Final Dreamville Festival

J. Cole has announced the lineup for the 2025 Dreamville Festival, set to take place on April 5 and 6 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. He will headline the festival’s final edition alongside Tems, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Erykah Badu.

Lil Wayne will lead Saturday’s performances, sharing the stage with Hot Boys (Juvenile, Turk, and B.G.) and Big Tymers (Mannie Fresh and Birdman). Other acts scheduled for the first day include 21 Savage, Partynextdoor, Ludacris, Ari Lennox, and Chief Keef. Keyshia Cole will also perform in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her debut album, “The Way It Is.”

On Sunday, J. Cole will close out the festival. The lineup for the final day features Tems, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, J.I.D, and Coco Jones, along with BigXThaPlug, Earthgang, Anycia, and Wale.

Since its debut, Dreamville Festival has brought fans together for music, culture, and community. However, after five years, the organisers have decided this will be the last edition. In a statement shared in December, they wrote:

What a ride it’s been… We can’t thank y’all enough for all the memories we’ve shared. From the very beginning, the idea behind the fest was creating a place where our fans, the Dreamville community, could spend time together, a place where they could see themselves reflected, a place to share in experiences. Let’s run it back one more time in April!

Over the years, Dreamville Festival has hosted a mix of international and homegrown stars, including Davido, who previously performed at the event.