Oluwaseun Kuforiji Now Holds the Guinness World Record for the Longest Hand-Sewing Marathon

Inspired

28 mins ago

Nigerian fashion designer Oluwaseun Kuforiji has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest sewing marathon. Guinness World Records confirmed that he hand-sewed 22 items in 106 hours, 55 minutes, and 20 seconds to achieve this milestone. The sewing challenge, known as a “sew-a-thon,” took place in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Oluwaseun said his goal was to promote fashion craftsmanship and inspire creativity through his achievement. Sharing his excitement, he described the experience as a test of perseverance and skill. According to him, the record is not just about the time spent sewing but a way to show the power of dedication and belief in one’s craft.

Officially a Guinness World Record Holder!  106 hours, 55 minutes, and 20 seconds of non-stop sewing—needle and thread in hand, passion in my heart! From crafting a full Agbada in the first 6 hours to completing 18 outfits, this journey has been nothing short of incredible.

This is more than just a record; it’s a testament to perseverance, skill, and the power of believing in one’s craft.

Check out some highlights from Oluwaseun’s achievement.

