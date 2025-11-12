144 Faces, 24 Hours, 2 Guinness Records: Tacha Proves Dreams Can Come True

On 11 October 2025 in Lagos, Nigeria, Anita Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, spent the day surrounded by brushes, powders, and palettes, transforming 144 faces in a single 24-hour stretch. By the end of it, she had officially added two Guinness World Record titles to her achievements.

She performed the most cosmetic makeovers in 8 hours, completing 82 transformations, and then went on to complete 144 makeovers in 24 hours, surpassing the previous record by more than 30 people. Each makeover included foundation, concealer, blush, two eyeshadows, mascara, lip liner and gloss, finishing powder, and shaped eyebrows.

Tacha remembers the moment she received the confirmation. She screamed, cried, and hugged her sister and her assistants. She told Guinness World Records,

I screamed, cried, hugged my sister and assistants. We were all overwhelmed. It felt like the whole of Nigeria was celebrating with me. Seeing the comments online, the love, the excitement, it felt like every person who had ever believed in me was standing right there.

Makeup has always been more than just beauty for Tacha. It has been her safe space and her way of expressing herself. From childhood, she was fascinated by colours and beauty. She would play with mascara, eyeliners, and lip gloss even when her mother, a devoted church worker, did not approve. Her mother would throw the products away and Tacha would save up to buy them again. That persistence and love for what she does carried her through to this record.

She explains that the achievement came from resilience and courage.

This record was born from that same spirit, resilience and the courage to stand out. I wanted to show that Nigerian women can achieve anything they put their minds to, that creativity is powerful, and that African women deserve global recognition.

Tacha sees her record as something bigger than herself. She says it belongs to every girl who has dared to start over, every creative who has been doubted, every person who refused to give up, and every dreamer who believes that greatness can come from anywhere.

I want my story to remind the world that greatness has no geography, and that Africa’s creative power deserves to be seen, celebrated, and remembered.

Congratulations Tacha!