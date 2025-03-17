Connect with us

Can Sitting Still in Darkness Propel Your Growth? Lanre Olusola Talks About This on Be Transformed Podcast

The Catalyst, Dr. Lanre Olusola, recently shared his insights on The Dimensions & Laws of Darkness during an insightful conversation with Dr. Michael Anthony on the Be Transformed Podcast.

In this discussion, Lanre presented darkness as more than just the absence of light. He described it as a force with its own dimensions, laws, and structure, challenging the common notion that darkness is chaotic or random. Instead, he emphasized that darkness operates with precision, following established principles.

Lanre drew comparisons between the divine principles that govern light and those that govern darkness. He explained that, just as there are guiding laws for light and righteousness, darkness also operates within its own framework. He pointed out that the ignorance of these laws often leaves people trapped in cycles they don’t fully understand. Recognising and understanding these laws, he suggested, is crucial for overcoming life’s challenges.

Throughout the conversation, Lanre discussed the role of darkness in spiritual transformation and growth. He encouraged listeners to view darkness as a necessary part of life that plays an important role in personal development. Rather than being seen as something to fear, he framed darkness as a process that can lead to greater enlightenment and authority when understood and embraced.

Lanre also shed light on the topic of spiritual warfare, discussing how unseen forces operate and how understanding them can help individuals walk in greater wisdom and strength.

Watch below.

