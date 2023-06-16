Mac Nigeria Unveils the Studio Fix Every-Wear All-over Face Pen with Enioluwa, Mo Cheddah, Diana Eneje and Others

Connect with us

M·A·C Studio Fix lineup: The Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen is designed for every shade and every style, Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen, available in 33 shades, brings foundation and concealer together in a best-of-both-worlds formulation, housed in an innovative high-control face pen.

Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen combines transfer and waterproof-coverage, control, and comfort in equal measure. Click the pen halfway to spot-conceal or all the way for all-over coverage. Either way, Studio Fix Every-Wear is ready to deliver immaculate coverage with a natural matte finish that wears comfortably for 36 hours without creasing or caking.

With a fine fluid texture that melts on with a second-skin feel, thanks to a combination of hydrating hyaluronic acid, energizing caffeine, and protective vitamin E Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen promises to improve skin with every wear by increasing hydration by 44% immediately and by 53% after one week.

MAC Cosmetics held a two-day launch event on June 13 and 14 at their flagship store in Lagos that brought together influential makeup artists and enthusiasts. The event saw the attendance of popular figures such as Enioluwa, Mo Cheddah, Diana Eneje, Lillian Paul, Tenny Coco, and other charming personalities.

Guests were treated to a live demonstration of the new Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen by the MAC National Make-up Artist, Godspower Nwaukwa, who engaged with attendees on both days. Guests also had the opportunity to try out the product for themselves and get hands-on with it.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as attendees danced the rest of the day away in celebration of the launch. Overall, the two-day event was successful, and the attendees had an enjoyable time.

Click it on, tap it in, and build it up. The new product promises to correct discolouration, camouflage dark circles, and elevate contours.

The Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen is built to be as flexible.

M·A·C Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen available at all MAC stores nationwide.

