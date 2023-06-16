The Special Foundation Provides Education Support to Children in Makoko Community

The Special Foundation is delighted to announce the success of their recent back-to-school program, in the Makoko community of Lagos State. This initiative aimed to provide quality educational materials to over 200 children, enabling them to access the resources they need for a brighter future.

Held on May 9th, 2023, Roy-Dek Academy and Part of Solutions Nursery and Primary School were the beneficiaries of their back-to-school program, receiving essential educational materials such as notebooks, stationery, and school bags. Thanks to the overwhelming support and dedication from our donors, volunteers, and partners, they were able to make a significant impact in the lives of these children.

Watch how the back-to-school program impacted over 200 children below.

Education is a powerful catalyst for change, and at The Special Foundation, they firmly believe in breaking the cycle of poverty and unlocking opportunities through education. Collaborating with their partners at Iconoclast, they identified the challenges faced by children in underserved communities and embarked on a mission to provide them with high-quality educational resources.

Speaking on the impact of the Back-to-School Program, Wole Sokunbi, a dedicated volunteer at the event, stated,

“The event was a humbling experience for me. Seeing the condition and environment in which the children are surrounded is truly saddening. I encourage everyone to set aside contributions monthly; it will go a long way toward helping the children in the Makoko community.”

Seyi Akinwale, the co-founder of The Special Foundation, emphasized the significance of the program and expressed his gratitude, saying,

“Our mission at the Foundation has always been to empower and support children in their educational journey. Seeing the smiles on the faces of children as they received the school materials is heartwarming. I am deeply grateful to all the donors, partners, volunteers, and team members for making this program a resounding success.”

The joy and excitement on the faces of the children as they received their supplies was truly heartwarming. It served as a powerful reminder that every child, regardless of their circumstances, deserves the opportunity to learn and grow. By equipping them with the necessary tools, they are bridging the educational gap and empowering these young minds to reach their full potential.

Ayobamidele Shodipe, the Foundation’s Manager, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of The Special Foundation to all the donors, volunteers, and partners who made this program possible.

Watch the program overview and hear their volunteers share their thoughts below.



