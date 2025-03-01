The Special Foundation Releases 2024 Impact Report, Highlighting Milestone Achievements

The Special Foundation released its 2024 Annual Impact report, showcasing milestone achievements in its continued mission to transform Africa’s next generation of leaders through education.

After nearly eight years of impactful initiatives, The Special Foundation has emerged as one of the pivotal forces in educational development, directly affecting over 35,000 lives across the continent.

The report spotlights the foundation’s growth and tells the ever-improving story of an institution not afraid to push for excellence, taking impactful strides toward providing educational support for children from underprivileged communities.

From inspiring stories of hope documented in its “Tales of Hope” stories to transformative school build projects in the slums of Makoko, The Special Foundation’s 2024 impact report is replete with incredible stories.

The Special Summer School program, an annual event that brings children from underprivileged communities across states to learn entrepreneurial skills, have fun, and stay engaged during the holidays, in 2024 alone, attracted over 5000+ children, some of whom have been attending the event for a few years already.

Continuous support is the staple of what the foundation provides for its scholars. With over 560+ scholars across 15+ states, the foundation boasts 98% continuous support for its scholarship beneficiaries like Shindara, the little girl whose mother was on the verge of suicide until the foundation stepped in.

Nevertheless, stories aren’t the only features found in this report. A few key statistical achievements highlighted, include:

560+ Inspire Scholarships awarded beneficiaries

15,000+ children engaged yearly through innovative Special Summer School programs

9,000+ mentorship recipient young learners

11+ school building projects, expanding educational access

“This year has showcased the power of partnerships,” says Founder, Seyi Akinwale in speaking about the foundation’s partners and sponsors. “Every child we reach, every school we transform, and every life we touch is a testament to our partners’ commitment to creating lasting change,” he adds.

An abridged list of the Foundation’s partners includes First E&P, Credit Direct, Sterling One Foundation, RIF Trust, GardaWorld, and Elsie Jinadu Foundation. These partners continue to play a key role in supporting the foundation’s continued growth in providing access to education.

With its annual Thought Leadership summit in the works, the foundation is keen on encouraging more corporate and individual partners to join its mission to transform the lives of underprivileged children across Africa.

The Special Foundation is a privately funded Non-Governmental Organization that proudly serves as a symbol of commitment to nurturing Africa’s future leaders and catalyzing transformative change through education.

Their legacy touches the lives of over 35,000 children, each benefiting from their comprehensive intervention initiatives and programs. These programs include Inspire scholarships, Special Summer School, Mentorship, and the revitalization of dilapidated school infrastructure through the School Build.

Sponsored Content