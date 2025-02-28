Konga Communications hosts NBC Delegation, Strengthening Commitment to Excellence and Compliance

It was a landmark day at Konga Communications as the team from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) paid a working visit to the studios of KongaTV and KongaFM 103.7 on Monday, February 24, 2025. The visit marked a significant step in the station’s journey toward delivering high-quality, engaging, and regulatory-compliant content.

Led by the Director General of the NBC, Charles Ebuebu, the delegation also included the Lagos Zonal Director, Raphael Akpan, and Coordinating Director, Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi. They were warmly received by the leadership of Konga Communications, including Head (KongaTV and KongaFM), Ifeoma Ajumobi; Team Lead KongaTV, Ayo Jimi; Team Lead KongaFM, Chidi Okenne, and Team Lead Operations, Ahmed Jaiyeola.

The NBC’s visit was both insightful and productive, with the regulatory body offering invaluable feedback and guidance on content direction and operational standards. Emphasizing the importance of community engagement and responsible broadcasting, the NBC urged KongaTV and KongaFM to incorporate climate change sensitization into their programming and scheduling. This is a crucial move in the global fight for environmental awareness.

Furthermore, the commission stressed the need for the station’s content to reflect at least 70% commerce-related programming and 20% news, aligning with Konga’s core mission to bridge the gap between entertainment and commerce. The NBC also advised the station to actively encourage audience feedback, creating an open channel for listeners and viewers to share their perspectives, no matter how critical.

Speaking on the visit, Ajumobi expressed gratitude for the NBC’s support and reaffirmed the station’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of broadcasting.

“We are incredibly honored to host the NBC team and gain from their wealth of experience and insight. Their feedback gives us a clear roadmap to strengthen our content, enhance audience engagement, and ensure we stay true to the NBC code. At KongaTV and KongaFM, we are fully committed to creating innovative, commerce-driven, and informative programming while also championing important causes like climate action and community development. This visit has further inspired us to raise the bar,” Ajumobi said.

As KongaTV and KongaFM continue to grow their reach and impact, the collaboration with NBC is a testament to their resolve to deliver quality content that educates, entertains, and empowers. The future is bright, and Konga Communications is ready to lead the charge.

Sponsored Content