Damilola Lawal Shares Her Exceptional Growth Story at MAC Cosmetics in Sub-Saharan Africa

Damilola Lawal is a dynamic Business Operations Expert with expertise in sales and retail operations at MAC Cosmetics (Sub-Saharan Africa), where she expertly addresses the diverse needs of their West African markets.

She holds over 10 years of experience delivering result-oriented sales, retail and business operations solutions to global brands in the beauty, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors.

Damilola is a trailblazer known for her innovative strategies and ability to build high-performing teams and retail salesforce. She is highly skilled at driving business development and forging strategic partnerships that elevate brand presence at the point-of-sale channels. She also has a deep understanding of global corporate and retail economies.

She is an alumnus of Covenant University, Nigeria and Bradford University, in the United Kingdom, where she bagged a BSc in Management Information Systems and an MSC in international business & management respectively. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and a member of WIMBIZ, demonstrating her passion for

promoting women’s empowerment.

She was part of the distinguished panel of industry leaders on the power of Personal Branding at the recently concluded #BeautyInTheMotherland event. In her free time, Damilola actively pursues her passions for beauty, mentoring, and technology.

What inspired you to pursue a career in business Operations management in the beauty industry?

Response: My journey started with a love for creating value and seeing how operational excellence can transform businesses. I realized that behind every successful beauty brand is a seamless operation that aligns strategy, sales, and customer experience. Being part of that process excites me because it allows me to combine my expertise in sales and retail operations with my passion for mentoring teams and driving innovation.

Although my deep appreciation for fashion and beauty, combined with my natural inclination for strategy and problem-solving, inspired me to pursue a career in business operations in the beauty industry. But the beauty industry has always been a space where creativity meets impact; the opportunity to empower individuals and build confidence resonates deeply with me.

What are the current trends in Nigerian beauty industry?

Response: The Nigerian beauty industry is embracing inclusivity, with a focus on products that cater to diverse skin tones and local needs. Skincare is taking center stage as consumers prioritize healthy, glowing skin, while digital platforms like Instagram and TikTok are revolutionizing product discovery and influencer-driven marketing. Additionally, indigenous beauty brands are thriving, blending cultural heritage with innovation to capture the hearts of Nigerian consumers

What tactics do you employ in driving sales growth in beauty retail?

Response: To drive sales growth in beauty retail, I focus on three key tactics:

Customer-Centric Strategies; Team Excellence and Data-Driven Decisions. Ultimately, it’s about combining operational excellence with memorable experiences to keep customers coming back.

What do you believe sets you apart as a business operations manager in the beauty industry?

Response: I believe my ability to seamlessly blend strategic thinking with a deep passion for beauty integrates with my expertise spans sales, retail operations, and team building, all underpinned by a commitment to operational excellence. I thrive on creating innovative strategies that not only drive growth but also enhance customer experience.

Additionally, my experience managing diverse West African markets—Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and DRC—has sharpened my adaptability and cultural intelligence. I excel at aligning teams with business goals, mentoring talent, and fostering partnerships that deliver sustainable results.

Above all, my drive to inspire confidence through beauty and my focus on delivering measurable impact keep me at the forefront of the industry.

What training programs will you recommend for beauty retail personnel?

Response: I recommend training in product knowledge and application to enhance expertise, customer service skills for personalized consultations, and sales techniques for effective upselling and cross-selling. Additionally, digital training on leveraging social media and virtual tools can boost customer engagement. Leadership programs for senior staff can drive team performance and professional growth.

Can you share a memorable achievement in your career in the beauty sector?

Response: I had several remarkable achievements by the grace of God, but one that stands out is leading the expansion of retail operations, specifically the successful opening of new stores across the West African market. The store launch was a standout moment, with an incredible opening event and promising sales that exceeded expectations. Additionally, driving a 30% increase in retail outlets within a year highlighted my ability to strategize and execute growth initiatives, bringing beauty experiences closer to diverse customers across West Africa.

Can you share your philosophy about life in general?

Response: My philosophy about life centers around growth, balance, and authenticity. I believe in embracing challenges as opportunities to learn and evolve. Whether in business or personal life, I strive to be true to myself while nurturing meaningful relationships and contributing to the growth of those around me.

Life is about finding balance—between work and personal time, ambition and relaxation; and always striving to make a positive impact. Above all, I believe in the power of collaboration and lifting others as we rise.

What can a young person who wants to start their own beauty retail business do to get clients?

Response: To attract clients, young beauty retail entrepreneurs should build an authentic brand identity that resonates with their target market. Leveraging social media for engagement and influencer partnerships is key to growing visibility. Offering exceptional customer experiences, such as personalized consultations and loyalty programs, will help foster long-term relationships and repeat business

What advice would you give to entrepreneurs and business leaders in the beauty industry?

Response: My advice to entrepreneurs and business leaders in the beauty industry is to stay adaptable, prioritize innovation, and always focus on customer experience. The industry is fast-paced, and trends evolve quickly, so being able to pivot and embrace new ideas is essential. Additionally, build strong teams, empower them with knowledge, and foster a culture of collaboration. Above all, remain authentic to your brand values and always keep the customer at the heart of your business strategy.

Sponsored Content