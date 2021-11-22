Events
Wizkid Won AFRIMA Artist of the Year Award! See the 2021 Winners List
The 2021 Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) was held on Sunday 22nd of November, to recognize African music talents for their creativity.
This year, The highest award winner was Iba One who won the African Male Artist in Inspirational Music, Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop, Best Male Artiste Western Africa and, Album of the Year and Song Writer of the Year awards.
Wizkid followed with AFRIMA Artist of the Year Award, Best Collaboration and Best Song Of The Year for “Essence” with Tems.
Legendary Beatz won Best Producer Of The Year while Fireboy DML won African Fan’s Favorite awards as well as Best Duo African HipHop for “History” with Cheque.
See all the AFRIMMA 2021 winners below:
Best African Dj – Sinyorita
African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy
Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru
African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music – Iba One
Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul –Nikita Kering
Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa
Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu
Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop –Iba One
Best Group – Sauti Sol
Best Collaboration –Wizkid, Tems
Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha
Best Male Artist in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros
Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo
Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L
Best Female Artist in East Africa – Nikita Kering
Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa
Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond
Best Male Artiste Western Africa – Iba One
Best Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems
Best Producer Of The Year – Legendary Beatz
Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque
AFRIMA Artist of the Year Award – Wizkid
Album of the Year – Iba One
Song Writer of the Year – Iba One
Best in African Rock – Rash Band
Kofi Olomide joins the list of Legendary Afrima Award holders which also includes Fela Kuti, Manu Dibango and more.