Wizkid Won AFRIMA Artist of the Year Award! See the 2021 Winners List

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake & all the 2021 American Music Award Winners

The Grand Finale of the 8th Miss Ideal Nigeria is Here | December 4th

Whitley Neill spelt what a Halloween Party should look like | See Moments from the Boos and Booze Event

MUST SEE: Black Carpet Photos From the MAC Hypnotic Experience!

Check out amazing Photos from the Balmain and Chivas Launch Event

MAC Cosmetics hosted some of Your Faves to an exclusive Hypnotic Experience

Join John Terry & Roberto Carlos in the Face off by Budweiser Game of Kings

Meet the Speakers defining decade of the Creative for the 2021 ABC Conference

Khadija El-Bedweihy, Ikenna Nzewi & Navalayo Osembo are 'Africa's Business Heroes' 2021 Top 3 Winners

Published

12 mins ago

 on

The 2021 Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) was held on Sunday 22nd of November, to recognize African music talents for their creativity.

This year, The highest award winner was Iba One who won the African Male Artist in Inspirational Music, Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop, Best Male Artiste Western Africa and, Album of the Year and Song Writer of the Year awards.

Wizkid followed with AFRIMA Artist of the Year Award, Best Collaboration and Best Song Of The Year for “Essence” with Tems.

Legendary Beatz won Best Producer Of The Year while Fireboy DML won African Fan’s Favorite awards as well as Best Duo African HipHop for “History” with Cheque.

See all the AFRIMMA 2021 winners below:

Best African Dj – Sinyorita

African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy

Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru

African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music – Iba One

Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul –Nikita Kering

Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa

Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu

Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop –Iba One

Best Group – Sauti Sol

Best Collaboration –Wizkid, Tems

Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha

Best Male Artist in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros

Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo

Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L

Best Female Artist in East Africa – Nikita Kering

Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa

Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond

Best Male Artiste Western Africa – Iba One

Best Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems

Best Producer Of The Year – Legendary Beatz

Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque

Best African Dj – Sinyorita

African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy

AFRIMA Artist of the Year Award – Wizkid

Album of the Year – Iba One

Song Writer of the Year – Iba One

Best in African Rock – Rash Band

Kofi Olomide joins the list of Legendary Afrima Award holders which also includes Fela Kuti, Manu Dibango and more.

