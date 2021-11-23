Connect with us

Oxlade drops short film "Without You" based on the songs "Pay Me" & "More"

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Written by Arnold Okolie and Afolabi OlalekanOxlade releases a short film titled “Without You” based on the songs “Pay Me” and “More” from his most recent “Eclipse” EP, which revolves around a mystical loop of the same thing happening but at different times for different people.

It stars Nzube ‘Zebee’ Ezikeoha, Chioma Okafor, Isaac Egberamen, and Oxlade.

This is an unusual and twisted love story between two individuals. These individuals exist metaphorically, even though they are fictional characters.

How far are you willing to go for love?

Watch the short film below:

