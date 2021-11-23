Oxlade drops short film “Without You” based on the songs “Pay Me” & “More”

Written by Arnold Okolie and Afolabi Olalekan, Oxlade releases a short film titled “Without You” based on the songs “Pay Me” and “More” from his most recent “Eclipse” EP, which revolves around a mystical loop of the same thing happening but at different times for different people.

It stars Nzube ‘Zebee’ Ezikeoha, Chioma Okafor, Isaac Egberamen, and Oxlade.

This is an unusual and twisted love story between two individuals. These individuals exist metaphorically, even though they are fictional characters.

How far are you willing to go for love?

Watch the short film below: