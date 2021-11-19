Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

MoCheddah Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Music

New Music + Video: Wenny Brown - Gbomo Gbomo

Music

New Music: JT Blow - If

BN TV Music

You've Got to Watch Ayra Starr's Live Performance of "Bloody Samaritan" & "Fashion Killer"

Music Scoop

Happy Birthday + Reunion to Mr P & Rudeboy! Here are 20 P-Square Hits We Can't Forget

Music Scoop

Davido is Dropping New Music Tonight + Some of the Funniest Reactions to His Mega Birthday Fundraiser

Music

New Video: WSTRN feat. Fireboy DML - Be My Guest

Music

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Fireboy DML - Running

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Peter & Lola Omotayo-Okoye Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Music

Watch Bez perform "Loving No One Else" on Glitch Africa

Music

MoCheddah Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The journey to motherhood is one that can only be carried out by the brave m. Mocheddah is on that journey and it is a beautiful sight to behold as she shows her baby bump in a photoshoot.

Mummy Mo, as she referred to herself in the post, created a stunning maternity shoot to announce her pregnancy. In one of her captions, she wrote:

Look at God tho!

So happy to be sharing this with you, my loves!
I had so many things planned out at the beginning of this journey, but Hyperemesis gravidarum said no!
The last couple of months have been the most beautiful and most challenging thing I have ever experienced.
I can’t wait to share with you my journey thus far.
Why am I running out of things to say?!
Say a prayer of thanks for me, my loves!
I am living my answered prayer ❤️.

Check out the beautiful photos below: 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mo Olateru-Olagbegi (@mocheddah)

Photo Credit: @mocheddah

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Uncle Femi – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Dennis Isong: How to Access Federal Mortgage in Nigeria

Comet Nwosu: These Tips Will Help You Communicate More Effectively

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: Uncle Buba by Titilayo Olurin
css.php