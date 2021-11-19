MoCheddah Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

The journey to motherhood is one that can only be carried out by the brave m. Mocheddah is on that journey and it is a beautiful sight to behold as she shows her baby bump in a photoshoot.

Mummy Mo, as she referred to herself in the post, created a stunning maternity shoot to announce her pregnancy. In one of her captions, she wrote:

Look at God tho!



So happy to be sharing this with you, my loves!

I had so many things planned out at the beginning of this journey, but Hyperemesis gravidarum said no!

The last couple of months have been the most beautiful and most challenging thing I have ever experienced.

I can’t wait to share with you my journey thus far.

Why am I running out of things to say?!

Say a prayer of thanks for me, my loves!

I am living my answered prayer ❤️.

Check out the beautiful photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Olateru-Olagbegi (@mocheddah)

Photo Credit: @mocheddah