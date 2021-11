After a lengthy music release gap, Nigerian singer and songwriter Wenny Brown aka Audu Gideon Eromosele, a native of Edo State, born and raised in Lagos, returns with his first single of 2021 named “Gbomo Gbomo.”

The potential Amapiano infused viral anthem was produced by Ogkn’ Steaks, mixed and mastered by Timi Jay.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

Stream/listen on digital platforms.