Nigerian artiste, JT Blow releases a brand new single titled “If“.

In his words; “A time like this happiness Matters in whatever you do. Thinking on how to put smile, vibe, and chances of making your wishes come through. Just one song means a lot. So I decided to make it a dance-ridden whereby people can dance and still understand why you have to be happy if it happens for good or better.”

Listen to the track below: