You’ve Got to Watch Ayra Starr’s Live Performance of “Bloody Samaritan” & “Fashion Killer”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ayra Starr brought her exceptional talent to That Grape Juice, where she performed her hit tracks “Bloody Samaritan” and “Fashion Killer.”

The Mavin Records singer shined with fresh new renditions of the much-loved hits, which can be heard on her critically praised first album “19 & Dangerous,” which was filmed in London.

Watch the live performance of “Bloody Samaritan”:

Watch the live performance of “Fashion Killer”:

