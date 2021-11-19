New Video: Mr. P feat. Simi, Teni & Tamar Braxton – I Love You

The video to “I Love You” is finally out as Mr. P teams up with Simi, Teni, and Tamar Braxton to dish out a romantic tune about love, patience and faith amid challenges. The song is from Mr. P’s 2021 album titled “The Prodigal” which has collaborations with the likes of Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and DJ Switch.

Mr. P was not wrong when he said we will be getting more than just a music video. The storyline of “I Love You” follows a couple who are unable to have children due to some medical complications. The lyrics, sound, and mood of the song circle around that theme.

Watch the music video below: