Connect with us

Music

New Video: Mr. P feat. Simi, Teni & Tamar Braxton - I Love You

Music

New Video: Davido feat. Focalistic - Champion Sound

Music

New Video: The Cavemen - Stranger

BN TV Music

Watch Darko Vibes perform "Je M'appelle" live on Glitch Africa

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

MoCheddah Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Music

New Music + Video: Wenny Brown - Gbomo Gbomo

Music

New Music: JT Blow - If

BN TV Music

You've Got to Watch Ayra Starr's Live Performance of "Bloody Samaritan" & "Fashion Killer"

Music Scoop

Happy Birthday + Reunion to Mr P & Rudeboy! Here are 20 P-Square Hits We Can't Forget

Music Scoop

Davido is Dropping New Music Tonight + Some of the Funniest Reactions to His Mega Birthday Fundraiser

Music

New Video: Mr. P feat. Simi, Teni & Tamar Braxton – I Love You

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The video to “I Love You” is finally out as Mr. P teams up with Simi, Teni, and Tamar Braxton to dish out a romantic tune about love, patience and faith amid challenges. The song is from Mr. P’s 2021 album titled “The Prodigal” which has collaborations with the likes of Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and DJ Switch.

Mr. P was not wrong when he said we will be getting more than just a music video. The storyline of “I Love You” follows a couple who are unable to have children due to some medical complications. The lyrics, sound, and mood of the song circle around that theme.

Watch the music video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Uncle Femi – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Dennis Isong: How to Access Federal Mortgage in Nigeria

Comet Nwosu: These Tips Will Help You Communicate More Effectively

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: Uncle Buba by Titilayo Olurin
css.php