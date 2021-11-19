Watch Darko Vibes perform “Je M’appelle” live on Glitch Africa

Ghanaian-born musician and composer, Darko Vibes returns to Glitch Africa for another live performance of “Je M’appelle,” a song that features Davido. Darko is well-versed in experimental music that combines highlife, hip hop, and rap.

He is also known as a fashionista with an incredible fashion sense. Darko was once contacted by Vogue Magazine, the UK to paint out his unique style in fashion at “Chalewote“, a yearly Ghana art and culture festival. His music career has seen him feature superstars like R2bees, Efya, Pheelz and others

Watch the live performance of “Je M’appelle”: