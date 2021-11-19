Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Darko Vibes perform "Je M'appelle" live on Glitch Africa

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Saga & Nini Team Up in this Super Cute Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Music

You've Got to Watch Ayra Starr's Live Performance of "Bloody Samaritan" & "Fashion Killer"

BN TV

Don Jazzy tells it all in This Episode of “OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz”

BN TV

Temi Otedola details Her Iceland Getaway with Mr Eazi in New Travel Vlog

BN TV

#BBNaija's Angel & JMK join the 'Real Hot Girl' Episode of "I Said What I Said"

BN TV

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman share their 'Meet-Cute' Encounter in Episode 3 of Inkblot's “Meet & Greet” Season 3

BN TV

Catch the Latest Episode of "Akah Bants" on BN TV

BN TV

Koko Kalango is Back for "Colours of Life" Season 3 | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Jemima Osunde, Beverly Naya & A'rese talk 'Ageism' in the Season Finale of "Shop Talk" with Adeolu Adefarasin

BN TV

Watch Darko Vibes perform “Je M’appelle” live on Glitch Africa

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian-born musician and composer, Darko Vibes returns to Glitch Africa for another live performance of “Je M’appelle,” a song that features Davido. Darko is well-versed in experimental music that combines highlife, hip hop, and rap.

He is also known as a fashionista with an incredible fashion sense. Darko was once contacted by Vogue Magazine, the UK to paint out his unique style in fashion at “Chalewote“, a yearly Ghana art and culture festival. His music career has seen him feature superstars like R2bees, Efya, Pheelz and others

Watch the live performance of “Je M’appelle”:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Uncle Femi – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Dennis Isong: How to Access Federal Mortgage in Nigeria

Comet Nwosu: These Tips Will Help You Communicate More Effectively

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: Uncle Buba by Titilayo Olurin
css.php