Veteran Comic Actor Babatunde “Baba Suwe” Omidina’s Son Comfirms His Sad Passing 💔

Veteran Nollywood actor and comedian Babatunde Omidina, widely known as Baba Suwe has passed on.

A Lagos State indigene, Baba Suwe who was born on the 22nd of August 1958 sadly passed away on Monday, 22nd of November 2021. He began his movie career in 1971 and became popular for his role in the movie “Omolasan“, bringing laughter to our screens for many years as he featured in movies like “Iru Esin“, “Baba Jaiye Jaiye“, “Ba o ku“, “Oju Oloju“, “Baba Londoner” and many others.

The announcement was made on social media by his son Adesola I. Morenikeji Omidina, who wrote on Instagram:

This is to announce the sudden death of my father Mr Babatunde Omiidina. The legend and rare gem “Babasuwe” 11/22/21 Other details will follow shortly!

May your soul rest in perfect peace Dad.

Signed:

Adesola Omidina

11/22/21

Our prayers are with members of the Omiidina family ❤️