Must-See Moments from Wizkid’s Made in Lagos Tour at the 02 Arena

Wizkid‘s show in London’s 02 Arena was undeniably a sell-out. The arena, which has hosted concerts by world-renowned artists, has a seating capacity of 20,000 people.

The Grammy-nominated singer went on the Made in Lagos tour, which has since become a top-tier rendition of back-to-back hit performances. We have seen features with A-list stars such as Tems, Ella Mai, Burna Boy, and just recently, Chris Brown shared the stage with Wizkid in London.

BN is here to give you clips from the event. Check on it!

Wizkid’s entrance

Wizkid and Burna Boy

Wizkid performs “Ojuelegba”

When Chris Brown stepped on stage

Big Whiz performs “Essence” with Tems

Taking its back to the “Superstar” album

Wizkid performs “Piece of me” with Ella Mai.

