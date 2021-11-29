Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Music

Must-See Moments from Wizkid's Made in Lagos Tour at the 02 Arena

BN TV

Tomike Adeoye Lists 13 Things to Note When Flying with a Baby

BN TV

The Latest Episode of Koko Kalango's “Colours of Life” takes a look at Young Men in Fellowship

BN TV

Kumi Seeks Healing in Episode 8 of “Money.Men.Marriage” starring Toni Tones, A’rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

BN TV Movies & TV

Stephanie has Some Worries in Episode 3 of "Therapy" starring Falz & Toke Makinwa

BN TV

Yele Bademosi talks Investment & Cryptocurrency on "Founders Connect" with Peace Itimi

BN TV

Chloë Returned for another round of ELLE Magazine's "Song Association"

BN TV

Episode 5 of Bovi's “Back To School: Graduation Season" is Here

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Spice Up Your Menu with these Recipes from Some of Your Favorite Chefs

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: 2ice & Buffalo Souljah - See Finish

BN TV

Must-See Moments from Wizkid’s Made in Lagos Tour at the 02 Arena

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Wizkid‘s show in London’s 02 Arena was undeniably a sell-out. The arena, which has hosted concerts by world-renowned artists, has a seating capacity of 20,000 people.

The Grammy-nominated singer went on the Made in Lagos tour, which has since become a top-tier rendition of back-to-back hit performances. We have seen features with A-list stars such as Tems, Ella Mai, Burna Boy, and just recently, Chris Brown shared the stage with Wizkid in London. 

BN is here to give you clips from the event. Check on it!

Wizkid’s entrance 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews)

Wizkid and Burna Boy 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews)

Wizkid performs “Ojuelegba” 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews)

When Chris Brown stepped on stage 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews)

Big Whiz performs “Essence” with Tems 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews)

Taking its back to the “Superstar” album 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews)

Wizkid performs “Piece of me” with Ella Mai. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews)

See the full highlight below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Figuring Life Out As a Young Nigerian Man

You’ve Got to Tell Us All About Your 2021 on #BN2021Epilogues!

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Camera Lens, Bukunmi Oyewole is Exploring the Unknown

BN Hot Topic: The Many Wahala of Overzealous Ushers 

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians and the Urgent Need For Viable Political Strategy
css.php