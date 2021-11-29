Connect with us

Advertisement

Music

New Music + Video: PoshBugati - Colorado Girl

Music

PrayzzZ drops new album "Feels & Good Vibes"

Music

Naomi Mac Glorifies God With New EP "The Pathfinder"

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: 2ice & Buffalo Souljah - See Finish

BN TV Music

Must-See Moments from Wizkid's Made in Lagos Tour at the 02 Arena

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

BNWeekInReview: Let's Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Music

Veeiye & Laycon perform a beautiful duet of “Enter My Head” on Clout Sessions | Watch

Music

R2Bees features Wizkid, Gyakie, Mr Eazi & King Promise in New Album "Back 2 Basics"

Music Scoop

Wizkid talks fatherhood, upcoming tour & world domination on British Vogue

Music

New Music: MisterKay - Toast

Music

New Music + Video: PoshBugati – Colorado Girl

Published

6 hours ago

 on

You need to listen to this new entry from Afrobeats emerging superstar, PoshBugati. The artist, whose real name is Emmanuel Gaorge Akpose, emerges into the Nigerian music space with the brand new single “Colorado Girl“.

The song is off his yet-to-be-released EP which drops in the first quarter of 2022. PoshBugati is signed to American-based record label, Annabeatz Records based in Miami Florida. You listen to this new single and you are certain PoshBugati has more to offer on his forthcoming EP which features Gytian and Bizzy Bone of the popular group, Bonethugz-n-Harmony.

Listen to “Colorado Girl” here

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Figuring Life Out As a Young Nigerian Man

You’ve Got to Tell Us All About Your 2021 on #BN2021Epilogues!

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Camera Lens, Bukunmi Oyewole is Exploring the Unknown

BN Hot Topic: The Many Wahala of Overzealous Ushers 

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians and the Urgent Need For Viable Political Strategy
css.php