New Music + Video: PoshBugati – Colorado Girl

You need to listen to this new entry from Afrobeats emerging superstar, PoshBugati. The artist, whose real name is Emmanuel Gaorge Akpose, emerges into the Nigerian music space with the brand new single “Colorado Girl“.

The song is off his yet-to-be-released EP which drops in the first quarter of 2022. PoshBugati is signed to American-based record label, Annabeatz Records based in Miami Florida. You listen to this new single and you are certain PoshBugati has more to offer on his forthcoming EP which features Gytian and Bizzy Bone of the popular group, Bonethugz-n-Harmony.

