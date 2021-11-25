First Photos: Cee-C, Mai Atafo, Nancy Isime & More Stars at the #BNSxSUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable Gathering

Africa’s leading tech-driven fashion and lifestyle platform BellaNaija Style in collaboration with global household brand SUNLIGHT hosted key fashion industry stakeholders and influencers to a first-of-its-kind gathering in Lagos tagged Sustainably Fashionable.

From the fresh decor and flavourful cocktails to the high-quality discussions and the widely complimented sustainability-themed 5-course menu provided by Chef Atim Ukoh of Afrolems – every element of the gathering revolved around the theme of sustainability and style.

Attendees showed out in their best interpretations of the dress code which challenged them to make an instant contribution to sustainability by wearing sustainable fashion including recycled/upcycled clothing, and re-rocking pieces from their wardrobes.

There were plenty of fashionable moments with top celebrities and industry leaders striking poses at the stylishly curated photo booth. See all the first photos here.

Photography: @kolaoshalusi

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Idia Aisien

Mai Atafo

Adebayo Oke-Lawal

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Nancy Isime

Cee-C Nwadiora

Uche Pedro

Mary Edoro

Tosin Ogundadegbe

Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

Temisan Emmanuel

Derinsola Odugbesan

Eki Ogunbor

Sonia Irabor

Destiny Nwadire

Oroma Cookey-Gam and Osione Itegboje

Zara Odu

Ijeoma Balogun

Ink Balogun

Ezinne Chinkata

Fifemayo Aiyesimoju

Wadami Amolegbe

Eniafe Momodu

Kayode Dawodu

Obis Ora

Obianuju Lilian Ikegbune

Sola Idowu

Onyeka Nwobu

Victoria Anosike

Atim Ukoh

Desola Falomo

Ota Akhigbe

Mercy Akamo

Julian Ojo

Motunde Ibironke

Team BN

