Events
First Photos: Cee-C, Mai Atafo, Nancy Isime & More Stars at the #BNSxSUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable Gathering
Africa’s leading tech-driven fashion and lifestyle platform BellaNaija Style in collaboration with global household brand SUNLIGHT hosted key fashion industry stakeholders and influencers to a first-of-its-kind gathering in Lagos tagged Sustainably Fashionable.
From the fresh decor and flavourful cocktails to the high-quality discussions and the widely complimented sustainability-themed 5-course menu provided by Chef Atim Ukoh of Afrolems – every element of the gathering revolved around the theme of sustainability and style.
Attendees showed out in their best interpretations of the dress code which challenged them to make an instant contribution to sustainability by wearing sustainable fashion including recycled/upcycled clothing, and re-rocking pieces from their wardrobes.
There were plenty of fashionable moments with top celebrities and industry leaders striking poses at the stylishly curated photo booth. See all the first photos here.
Photography: @kolaoshalusi
Sharon Ooja Egwurube
Idia Aisien
Mai Atafo
Adebayo Oke-Lawal
Stephanie Coker Aderinokun
Nancy Isime
Cee-C Nwadiora
Uche Pedro
Mary Edoro
Tosin Ogundadegbe
Lanre DaSilva Ajayi
Temisan Emmanuel
Derinsola Odugbesan
Eki Ogunbor
Sonia Irabor
Destiny Nwadire
Oroma Cookey-Gam and Osione Itegboje
Zara Odu
Ijeoma Balogun
Ink Balogun
Ezinne Chinkata
Fifemayo Aiyesimoju
Wadami Amolegbe
Eniafe Momodu
Kayode Dawodu
Obis Ora
Obianuju Lilian Ikegbune
Sola Idowu
Onyeka Nwobu
Victoria Anosike
Atim Ukoh
Desola Falomo
Ota Akhigbe
Mercy Akamo
Julian Ojo
Motunde Ibironke
Team BN
***