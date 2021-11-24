Budweiser brought John Terry and Roberto Carlos in a Face-off! See how the Budweiser Game of Kings went

The much-anticipated Budweiser Game of Kings between Kings FC featuring former Chelsea and England skipper, John Terry, and Smooth FC, led by former Real Madrid and Brazil legend, Roberto Carlos, held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.

Tagged, “Battle of the Greats” the high-profile match was preceded by a press conference and dinner to announce and celebrate the arrival of the football legends at the Lagos Continental Hotel in Lagos.