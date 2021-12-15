“I’m Sending Love to Every Woman That Has Ever Felt This Way” — Mocheddah gets candid about Her Pregnancy Journey

Childbirth and the journey to motherhood is one of different twists, turns, emotions, expectations, discoveries and many adventurous experiences.

The joys of motherhood are countless and although many moms shy away from speaking on the not-so-easy moments, musician and digital creator Mocheddah is lending her voice to create awareness on certain unspoken realities that come alongside the journey to childbirth.

Mocheddah who debuted her baby bump in November revealed that on her pregnancy journey, she was bedridden for weeks, threw up 10-15 times a day, experienced heartburn, indigestion, constipation, pelvic pain, Wicklow, sore eyes and other kinds of discomfort.

Despite seeing new mums write how happy and beautiful their experiences are, on some days, it was hard to remain grateful because she didn’t feel that way. “Growing a human is mind-blowing, and a miracle, but know it is hard”.

Here’s what Mocheddah had to say:

I had hyperemesis gravidarum for the first 25 weeks of pregnancy, and when I tell you, it is the hardest thing I have ever experienced in life, and I doubt any-other thing can be more challenging or more painful.

I was bedridden for weeks and could barely open my eyes and talk. All I could do was breathe. I threw up 10-15 times a day. I won’t call it throwing up; it was an exorcism where i felt like a sick volcano needed to erupt way too often. I couldn’t eat or drink anything. All through, I have had the worst heartburn, indigestion, constipation, acid reflux coupled with the worst pelvic pain that started at 6weeks ( cue in my voice over artist voice ) Between the big, painful agbalumo looking boils, Wicklow, sore eyes, and teeth, it was hard to remain grateful.

How did something I wanted so much become the most painful experience of my life?

I cried a lot from the pain, and I cried because I felt terrible for feeling so awful because I just couldn’t see past the pain. I know it can’t be easy growing life, but why did I feel like I was dying and getting the life sucked out of me. Why didn’t I know what was wrong with me? Why do they call it morning sickness when you feel sick every damn second.

Why is my Dr telling me this is normal! It’s not normal! Why do I see new mums write how happy they are and how it is the most beautiful experience when I Don’t feel that way. Growing a human is mind-blowing, and a miracle, but know it is HARD.

I feel like a broken record

I feel like I’m complaining

But this is my reality.

I had HG for 25 weeks when most women have it all through pregnancy.

I’m sending love to every woman that has ever felt this way—. Well done, mama ❤️. PS- pregnant women have the most robust sense of smell! We can smell your soul 😂

