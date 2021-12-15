Connect with us

Advertisement

Music Scoop

New Music: Mukhy feat. Babbz & Sasuk3 - Posh Life

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Chats with Zane Lowe About His New Single "B. D'OR" & 2021 Highlights

Music

New Music: Burna Boy feat. Wizkid - B. D'OR

Music

New Music: Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy - Second Sermon (Remix)

BN TV Music

You Need to Watch These Hilarious Episodes of "Major Magnito"

BN TV Music

King Promise drops Visualizer for "Choplife" feat. Patoranking

Music

New Video: Loose Kaynon, A-Q, M.I Abaga & Blaqbonez (The L.A.M.B Cypher) - The Last Cypher

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage's Live Performance on "Tonight with Target" is Nothing Short of Spectacular | Watch

BN TV Music Scoop

Fireboy DML shares his journey to finding purpose & how he sees his music on "#WithChude"

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Seyi Shay break down the lyrics of "Big Girl" on Accelerate TV

Music

New Music: Mukhy feat. Babbz & Sasuk3 – Posh Life

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The record label, Cabal Entertainment, premieres a new star named Mukhy, with his official debut single titled “Posh Life“. Mukhy, whose real name is, Mukhtar Sarumi, is a first-class graduate who had been working in the city before letting go of corporate life to begin a career in music. The super talented Mukhy comes with his energy, perspective and swag.

Cabal entertainment founder, Obi Asika, has this to say about Mukhy;

I am very excited for us to share Mukhy’s talent, energy and music with the world, I believe he has a lot to offer and in time the fans will embrace his enthusiasm and fresh take and attitude, welcome to posh life season.

On his debut single “Posh Life”, Mukhy partners with Ransom who produced the beat, powerful vocals from the talented, Babbz.

Listen to “Posh Life” below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season
css.php