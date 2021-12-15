Burna Boy Chats with Zane Lowe About His New Single “B. D’OR” & 2021 Highlights

Connect with us

Music Scoop

Published

27 mins ago

 on

If you’re a lover of Afrobeats, you’ve probably heard about the major collaboration that was recently promised and delivered. Burna Boy teamed with Wizkid on “B. D’OR,” a song inspired by the world’s most prestigious football award, the Ballon d’Or.

Burna Boy spoke on “The Zane Lowe Show,” which aired on Apple Music 1, to discuss the song and his way of introducing African music to the world, as well as his 2021 highlights.

On his mission of telling the African story and bringing African music to the masses:

I see it, and sometimes it brings tears to my eyes. I definitely see it. When I don’t see it, I feel it. You understand? It’s something that is my biggest excitement in the whole thing. That’s really what excites me the most about this whole journey.

On the competition in the music industry:

There’s no competition in music because if there was, then there wouldn’t be competition for me, because it’s not how I see it. I just do it. I just move, man. You know how gorillas move? You get me? Everything in front of them gets crushed. You get me? That’s how it is. It’s not even a competition thing. You get me? Just don’t stand in front of me.

On his 2021 highlights:

There’s been too many, man. I don’t know where to start. All the shows, all the festivals, all the awards. I don’t know. I don’t know which one of them feels best. Hopefully, it keeps getting better. This year I kind of made up for a lot of things I couldn’t do last year. I’m thankful for that.

