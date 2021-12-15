Connect with us

Advertisement

Inspired Scoop

Adeoye Fawaz wins the 'Chess In Slum' Chess & Mental Maths Competition | Read the Inspiring Story

Inspired

It's a Double Celebration for New Mom & PhD Graduate Queshonda Kudaisi

Inspired

TIME's 2021 Person of the Year is... Elon Musk!

Inspired Scoop

Kim Kardashian Is One Step Closer To Becoming A Lawyer: She Aced Her Baby Bar Exam 👏🏾

Events Inspired

Beverly Naya, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Ebuka Omaliko, Dr Esther Longe... Meet the Speakers for TEDx Lagos 2021

Career Inspired Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija, Lynn Ngugi named BBC 100 Most Inspiring Women for 2021

Inspired Scoop

Mo Abudu & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala make Forbes' '100 Most Powerful Women' 2021 List

Events Inspired

Highlights of the 2021 Africa Teens Summit in Ghana

Career Inspired News

Meet the winners of the 2021 African Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards

Events Inspired

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi & Five other Nigerians attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Reading Marathon

Inspired

Adeoye Fawaz wins the ‘Chess In Slum’ Chess & Mental Maths Competition | Read the Inspiring Story

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Just like many life-altering moments, the Chess in Slum initiative started with one man’s bright idea to change something. For Tunde Onakoya, it was a group of children at Oshodi under-bridge who could not see life beyond what the bridge had to offer, which is mostly limited to crime, begging for alms and other vices that should not befall young children.

We spoke to Tunde sometime ago about his work. Click here to read the inspiring piece.

Tunde exposed the fact that the concept of an “area boy” is based on individuals with limited opportunities. He rallied 51 children who showed enthusiasm to learn, engaging them in the art of playing chess and exercising their minds with mental mathematics. The result was a chess championship held in the known slums of Oshodi under-bridge.

The participants were styled in Ankara fabric, complete with a cap and matching shoes. They had a grand entry for the event, walking into the scene amidst the excitement of their peers, family and onlookers.

Each championship category aimed at testing the thinking process of the children by applying mental skills to solve problems. At the end of the event, 18-year-old, Adeoye Fawaz emerged victorious at both the chess and mental maths contests.

Here’s Tunde Onakoya’s narration of events

We applaud the work Tunde Onakoya is doing with Chess in Slums Africa and the lives he’s changing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHESS IN SLUMS AFRICA (@chessinslums)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season
css.php