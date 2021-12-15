Netflix Releases BTS Photos of Rachel Oniga, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara & Abayomi Alvin in “A Naija Christmas”

We have exclusive photos from the set of Kunle Afolayan‘s Netflix film “A Naija Christmas,” which has us all thrilled for the latest addition to the Nollywood collection. From “Swallow” to “Citation” and now this, the filmmaker never ceases to amaze us, and we sure Nollywood fans can’t wait for this latest addition to premiere on Netflix on December 16.

Rachel Oniga, in one of her final roles before her sad passing, plays Agatha Agu, a Nigerian mother who, dissatisfied with her sons’ (Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara, and Abayomi Alvin) inability to marry and give her grandchildren, insists that they bring their spouses home on Christmas Day. It’s a simple request to fulfil because her boys will go to any length to please their mother. There is only one minor issue: these partners do not exist.

This film, which includes themes of friendship and romance and is the first Nigerian Christmas Netflix film, also stars Linda Osifo, Ade Laoye, Carol King, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Uzoamaka Aniuhoh, Segilola Ogidan, Lateef Adedeimeji, Jude Chukwuka, and Joseph Jaiyeoba.

Check on it!

A beautiful glimpse at Rachal Oniga in one of her final roles:

Photo Credit: NORA AWOLOWO/NETFLIX