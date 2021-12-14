“Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” Final 3 Contestants are Odedina Damilola, Odudu Ime Otu & Damola Johnson

Connect with us

Published

56 mins ago

 on

The “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” is coming to a close and with Rachael Omokhafe Bello and the last girl standing Chidinma Okeibe out of this season’s competition, the top three contestants are Odedina Damilola, Odudu Ime Otu and Damola Johnson.

Hosted by Toke Makinwa with GUS alumnus Kunle Remi, the season began on the 16th of October with 18 contestants grouped into Clan Irin, Clan Amo and Clan Iroko, to compete against themselves and nature in quest of a secret treasure that would offer immediate fame and wealth to the last person standing.

Catch up on the latest episodes below!

Episode 17:

Episode 18:

The Boomerang Effect at play and either Chidinma Okeibe, Tosin Michael Emiola, Esitima Francis Edem or Osasere “Osas” Agbonile stands a chance to return to the jungle.

Visit www.gulderultimatesearh.ng to vote your fave.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Tangerine Africa


css.php