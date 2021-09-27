Meet the “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship” Contestants

It’s time for the Gulder Ultimate Search ‘The Age of Craftsmanship.

After a series of regional screenings in Abuja, Enugu and Lagos, twenty candidates have been chosen as the lucky ones.

The survival reality show will see the contestants in the jungle, competing against themselves and nature in quest of a secret treasure that would offer immediate fame and wealth to the last person standing. The winner will get a total prize package worth over N50 million, including N20 million in cash, a brand new SUV, and other enticing goodies, while the other 17 will also receive cash awards.

Meet the contestants below:

Jennifer Goodness Okorie

Age: 22 years

State of Origin: Abia

Hobbies: Singing, Dancing and Sports.

Jennifer is a student of philosophy. She runs a small fashion business. She is an athlete and loves listening to different genres of music. She swims to relax and plans to be a broadcaster at graduation.

Esitima Francis Edem

Age: 24 years

State of Origin: Kwara

Hobbies: Cooking, Swimming and Working out.

Esitima is a graduate of accounting. She is a model and a caterer. She plans to model for a major brand. She runs an NGO which takes care of the needy by providing their basic needs (clothes, food, etc). She thinks she has all it takes to beat the world and come out tops.

Iniabasi Eme Umoren

Age: 26 years

State of Origin: Akwa Ibom

Hobbies: Swimming and Playing video games.

Ini studied computer technology and now follows his passion as a singer & music producer. He was the winner of the “kill Ma Beat” competition in 2018. He goes by the stage name “Saint Bond”. Ini has a black belt (Shotokan karate). He plans to entertain the viewers and says he will be the “life of the party” during the show.

Mfon Mikel Esin

Age: 27 years

State of Origin: Akwa Ibom

Hobbies: Swimming, Reading and Travelling.

Mfon enjoys the game of soccer and is an ardent supporter of Arsenal FC. He likes adventure, writing and reading. He says he is a Casanova and considers himself uniquely charming. He dislikes injustice and would go to any length to ensure people are treated right. He aims is to be the Ultimate man and wants to rewrite the history of Gulder Ultimate Search with his story.

Emmanuel Ifeanyi Nnebe

Age: 29 years

State of Origin: Anambra

Hobbies: Swimming, Writing, and Dancing.

Emmanuel is a paralegal and a model. He was the face of Sapphire 2020. He is self-motivated with a desire to someday be a lawyer. He plans to start a fashion school soon. He is writing a book and looks forward to publishing it soon.

Tobechukwu Malachy Okoye

Age: 26 years

State of Origin: Anambra

Hobbies: Football and Dancing

Tobechukwu is a part-time student that enjoys watching football and is a fan of Real Madrid. He’s smart, creative and wouldn’t shy away from any challenge that comes his way.

Solomon Iliya Yankari

Age: 26 years

State of Origin: Bauchi

Hobbies: Swimming, Hiking and Fitness.

Solomon is a fitness instructor, a personal trainer and owns a gym in Bauchi. He loves to explore, the reason why he hikes and organizes boot camps for fitness enthusiasts. He is working towards building a fitness and music community. He aspires to be successful in the fitness industry and to build a gym franchise. He also sees fitness as a way of helping people build a healthier life and to be better versions of themselves.

Emiola Tosin Michael

Age: 33 years

State of Origin: Osun

Hobbies: Football, Basketball and Chess.

Tosin works as an air traffic control simulator officer at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Kaduna. He is married and has a daughter. He has mastered the art of multitasking and can read, write, speak and talk at the same time without losing concentration and has a flair for MCing and being a talk show host. This is Tosin’s 5th attempt and has finally made it to the Jungle. Tosin doesn’t plan to play second fiddle but is the Ultimate man. He is a good cook and has a fresh, organic and undiluted tomato paste business which he hopes to turn into one of the biggest brands in the country.

Gerald Oghenemega Odeka

Age: 35 years

State of Origin: Delta

Hobbies: Singing, Playing Video Games and Travelling.

Gerald won Gold, Silver and Bronze at the 2012 edition of the National Sports Festival and was at the World Athletics Championship in Russia in 2013. He hopes to bring good content to the show and also create a platform for himself which he plans to build on after the show.

Orevaoghene Godswill Oboh

Age: 25 years

State of Origin: Delta

Hobbies: Adventure and Swimming.

Oreva is an MC and runs his own event lighting company. He is a graduate of Electrical Electronics. He plays the bass guitar and is also a model. His dream is to grow his business and offer unique services.

Omokhafe Racheal Bello

Age: 34 years

State of Origin: Edo

Hobbies: Travelling, Swimming, Cooking and Singing.

Racheal is a good cook and likes to sing. She owns her soap brand and is a part-time realtor. She is a graduate of microbiology and in her spare time indulges in her part-time passion for “tie and dye”.

Olayinka Gabriel Omoya

Age: 26 years

State of Origin: Ekiti

Hobbies: Singing, Swimming, Movies and Dancing.

Olayinka is an artist, a writer and a content creator. He considers himself to be jovial and down to earth and has a great sense of humour. He hopes to be an A-list musician and redefine the afro-pop genre.

Chidimma Veronica Okeibe

Age: 29 years

State of Origin: Imo

Hobbies: Swimming and Adventure.

Chidimma is a Human Resources manager and a project assistant. She also functions as a digital marketer. She was a teacher and has a passion to teach the younger generation how to make the right career choice. She believes every woman should be empowered in today’s world and supports girl-child education.

Adedamola Adewale Johnson

Age: 26 years

State of Origin: Lagos

Hobbies: Football and Swimming.

Damola is a film director, a media executive and a writer. He also works as a business developer within the tech industry. He considers himself to be unique with his combination of brains and precision. He owns a motion picture company and hopes that one day his movie will be on the big screen.

Damilola Opeoluwa Odedina

Age: 25 years

State of Origin: Ogun

Hobbies: Volunteering, Swimming and playing football.

Damilola is a cinematographer and a video editor. He has a first degree in Economics and a post-graduate degree in Journalism. He believes that every gift and talent one possesses should be for the good of humanity. He values honesty and accountability and is a strong believer in God. He has a passion for sports development and hopes he can be a catalyst to transform the Nigerian sports sector to be a money-spinning sector. He believes in the cause of humanity and volunteers at every opportunity he can.

Opeyemi Samuel Ishmael

Age: 35 years

State of Origin: Ogun

Hobbies: Travelling, Video Games, Adventure.

Ope is an IT expert that is working towards becoming a Scrum Master in the next year. He plays basketball for leisure and also loves mountain climbing. Already, he has climbed three mountains and has a target to climb four mountains before the middle of 2022.