Connect with us

Events

Odudu Ime Otutu crowned Ultimate Craftsman at the Gulder Ultimate Search Coronation Party in Lagos

Events News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Events

Learn Investment and Wealth Management at the Moneyrise Conference | January 29th

Events Promotions

Get your Tickets for the Vesta Orchestra AfriClassical Concert 2022 | January 30th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Banky W and Adesua set to delight Fans at the Buckwyld n’ Breathless St. Valentine’s Day Special | February 13th

Events

Ciroc Begins the Year with a Neon Themed Party at Moist Beach & Painted the Sky with some Beautiful Fireworks

Events

ZaZa Lounge and Sujimoto Group hosted a Billionaire Sunset Party on the First day of 2022 and it was Lit!

Events

Mo Olowu hosted an All-white themed Party for Her Ruba Beauty Launch | Get the Scoop

Events

Hero Lager recognizes Legacy of Customers by Unveiling 'Board of Heroes' at its Onitsha Plant

Events

Odudu Ime Otutu crowned Ultimate Craftsman at the Gulder Ultimate Search Coronation Party in Lagos

Published

10 hours ago

 on

The venue was Cilantro in Lagos; the date was Friday, the time was 5 pm, and the mood was elegant as Nigerian Breweries hosted Nigerians to the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 Winners Party.

The overwhelming success of this year’s Gulder Ultimate Search spread to the winners’ party that was graced by hundreds of Nigerians while thousands more followed it online. The warm atmosphere was appropriate for the presence of cold Gulder which has now become a favourite since it was relaunched as a craft beer.

Odudu Otu, the winner of this season’s Gulder Ultimate Search, was crowned after finding Akolo’s chest on the final day after battling 17 other contestants who made it into the jungle with him. Odudu was presented with N50 million worth of prizes, including the key to an SUV courtesy of Innoson motors and a return ticket to Dubai. The youngest of the finalists expressed delight in being the ultimate craftsman. He thanked Nigerian breweries for the opportunity given to him and other contestants.

He said:

“First, I would like to thank Nigerian Breweries, organisers of Gulder Ultimate Search, for bringing back the show. I had fond memories of it growing up and was sad when it went off the air. I could not contain my delight when it returned for Season 12 in 2021. I did not hesitate to put in my application, and despite getting into the jungle as a wildcard, I was determined to make the best use of the opportunity. This rare opportunity has changed my life for good, and I am truly grateful to Nigerian breweries, their sponsors and partners, as well as my fellow contestants.”

Emmanuel Oriakhi, who is the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries, attributed the success of this season’s Gulder Ultimate Search to the organisers, sponsors and partners, crew members, the contestants and all Nigerians.

Emmanuel said:

“The return of Gulder Ultimate Search coincided with our relaunch of Gulder as a craft beer, and Nigerians have overwhelmingly accepted both. There is a reason Gulder Ultimate Search is the biggest reality TV show in Nigeria, making heroes out of our youths and providing a platform that nurtures the value of team spirit and individual competitiveness. We are grateful to everyone here today for being part of our success story. We say thank you.”

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php