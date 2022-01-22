BNWeekInReview: Read Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Connect with us

It’s the weekend BNers,

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in January.

AY & Mabel Makun Welcome Second Child, Ayomide

Tomi Adeyemi’s Book “Children Of Blood And Bone” is Heading to the Big Screen

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Falz Is On A Picturesque Seychelles Vacation And Living His Best Life

Ruger, Ayra Starr, TeeZee & SomaDina Make Vogue UK’s List of Musicians Set to Take Over 2022

Bovi Shares Inspiring Rise to Comedy Fame in New Episode of “Tea with Tay”

