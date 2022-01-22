Wizkid & Davido’s Reunion Caused Quite the Ripple on Twitter & A Lot of Reactions

Social media is swimming in elation over the monumental moment Davido and Wizkid were spotted hugging each other at a nightclub in Lagos. The adorable exchange was caught on camera, and we just love every moment of it.

The music stars kept whispering into each other’s ears as they hugged for a long time. They’ve been believed to be at loggerheads and it sure feels great to see them together again.

Watch the aww-worthy moment below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

This has caused quite the ripple on Twitter and a lot of reactions.

See them below:

Because wizkid and Davido hugged someone is shouting "my year is made"

Keep the same energy when Chelsea enter no 5 — Zino Asteroids (@AsteroidZino) January 22, 2022

Davido and Wizkid VS Their fans pic.twitter.com/3iKJon0tI4 — Billionaire Ambition 🙏🏾 (@datgreatnigga) January 22, 2022

Wizkid partied with Davido last night and even hugged each other. I’m so happy for David. Next thing I want is for Wizkid to assist him with getting his O2 tickets sold out. More Love Less Ego 🙏🏽 — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@_AsiwajuLerry) January 22, 2022

Wizkid and Davido don finish fight, e remain God and Satan🤲🏾

Make everywhere come soft 😩 — ‘Ademilolaoluwa✨💕||JeansGenie🧞‍♀️ (@Fayokunmii) January 22, 2022

Burnaboy after watching Davido and wizkid hugging .. Wizkid gbe mi goal goal pic.twitter.com/dJOfFfAmeW — 30BG BADDEST BOY (@Dir_Eartboi) January 22, 2022

For this Wizkid and Davido matter, na Shatta Wale I just dey pity pass. — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️💦🌍 (@SMiTHiE___) January 22, 2022

Throwback when a fan asked Olamide to settle the beef between Wizkid & Davido. pic.twitter.com/ospe6ukSS6 — 𝑺 𝑵 𝑬 𝑯 ➐ (@SnehQueenBee) January 22, 2022

Davido and Wizkid fans right now pic.twitter.com/C0xnLNRd7F — YabaLeftOnline Media (@yabaleftonline) January 22, 2022

WizKid has forgiven northboi and Davido . Tiwa rn 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JR4mLow2OE — #Anoti_bigdave 🖤🌹 (@Bigzaddy_dave) January 22, 2022

Wizkid has forgiving davido

Zlatan right now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/73cRn977ED — Hehizzy (@Hehizzy1) January 22, 2022

To those who thinks Wizkid And Davido were fighting 🤡🤡🤡🤡 Both of the came to my house last year to seek advice from my mum’s grandmother uncle pic.twitter.com/SrdFRg92oA — Olawuni Oluwapelumi (@abikeshugaa) January 22, 2022

How Olamide stayed neutral amid the reported feud btw Davido and Wizkid needs to be studied, Even Burna Boy couldn't stay neutral. Olamide made himself and made them available to himself. Olamide is the father of "no bad blood". Baba no get time to beef. — Man City Principal 🚀 🚀 (@BarcaPrincipal) January 22, 2022

Is it just me?

Imagine a wizkid inviting davido on stage and davido bringing on Burna Boy in a 30 thousand capacity arena🇳🇬❤💪 Things I love to see. — Calabar olodo (@_Djolodo) January 22, 2022