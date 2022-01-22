Wizkid & Davido’s Reunion Caused Quite the Ripple on Twitter & A Lot of Reactions

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Social media is swimming in elation over the monumental moment Davido and Wizkid were spotted hugging each other at a nightclub in Lagos. The adorable exchange was caught on camera, and we just love every moment of it.

The music stars kept whispering into each other’s ears as they hugged for a long time. They’ve been believed to be at loggerheads and it sure feels great to see them together again.

Watch the aww-worthy moment below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

This has caused quite the ripple on Twitter and a lot of reactions.

See them below:

This isn’t the first time Davido and Wizkid have warmed our hearts with some bromance. In 2017, Wizkid invited Davido on stage during his show at the Eko Hotel, and Davido did the same the following year at his event.

So… maybe we’ll see these two global superstars in a project together in the future? We hope so.

