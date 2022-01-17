Bovi Shares Inspiring Rise to Comedy Fame in New Episode of “Tea with Tay”

In this episode of “Tea with Tay“, Taymesan is joined by the multi-talented comedian, actor and producer Bovi. They discuss his rise to fame and all it took to get to where he is right now.

Speaking so sweetly about his wife, Kris Asimonye Ugboma, he says, “My biggest luck so far is that I married a woman that’s similar to my mother, in more ways than one. My mum was the most charming human. I’ve always been a lover of good things, never settled for less.”

Watch the video below: