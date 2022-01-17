New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan – Always Be God

Gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, has dropped a new track titled “Always God“.

Dunsin Oyekan says, “This is yet another love song in adoration to our King, because our hearts are on the altar, forever burning. Our worship poured out like oil on the altar, blazing brightly when we praise You, Our Eternal God. You are always God and we are always yours. Adonai Elohim, may we be overflowing with love for You forever and ever.”

“Always God”, is a lead single to his forthcoming album. The album is a follow up to his fourth studio project “The Gospel of the Kingdom” which was released in 2021, and houses fifteen tracks.

You will love the song. Watch the video below: