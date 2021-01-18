Dunsin Oyekan drops New Album “The Gospel of the Kingdom” + Music Video for “Yah”

Gospel artiste, Dunsin Oyekan is out with his much-anticipated project titled “The Gospel of the Kingdom“.

The songwriter took to his Twitter page on Sunday to announce the release of the 16-track album to his fans.

“To the honour of the king and his kingdom. The album is out worldwide on all digital platforms. Kindly spread the word. Share with and tag your friends,” he wrote.

TO THE HONOUR OF THE KING AND HIS KINGDOM! THE ALBUM IS OUT! WORLDWIDE on all digital platforms! Kindly spread the word… Sharewith and tag your friends! Photography by @tybello

Design by @effectzoluwapo pic.twitter.com/IJZ3v7EAQq — #TheOutpouring (@DunsinOyekan) January 17, 2021

The project features songs like “Worship Your Maker“, “More Than a Song“, “Forever“, “Yah“, “Fragrance to Fire“, “The Advantage“, “The Blood and The Name“.

Watch the video for “Yah” below:

Listen to the album below: