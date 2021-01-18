New Video: Joeboy – Lonely

Joeboy shares the official video for his latest hit “Lonely,” along with details on his upcoming full-length debut, “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic“, dropping February 4.

The “Lonely” video was shot in Lagos by Nigerian director Adetula “KingTula” Adebowale and follows the story of two shy neighbours who suddenly realize their mutual interest in one another. Moral of the story: Never be afraid to share your feelings.

“Lonely” was produced by Dera.

Watch the video below: