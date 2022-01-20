BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

 

Tropical Thursday Drums of Fire Edition

Tropical Thursday Strings of Fire edition is happening this Thursday. It is going to be super fun and entertaining, featuring great acts like Ypick, DJ Bjazz, MC Mubi and the Kara dancers.

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Time: 6 PM
VenueKingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 0903 000 0021 or 09131058542

Amapiano vs Afrobeats

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueBayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.
RSVP: HERE

Candle Making

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Afrovibes with Omawumi

2022 is money year! Raise your vibration and get ready to vibe with the billionaires. Headlining and performing live at the Deep High Life concert is Omawumi “the queen of highlife and the billionaire crooner” serving hits back to back.

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: KAP Hub, 41 Ogundana Street off Allen-Avenue Onigbongbo LCDA, Ikeja.
RSVP: HERE

Kayak and Vibes 

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Art X Selfie – Paint Your Own Portrait

Come express yourself and paint your masterpiece. Count down to #ArtXSelfie- a guided painting session where you get to paint your own (self) portrait! – no experience is required. N20k person.

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: The Wine Lab, 11a, Goriola Street, Off Adeola Odeku Victoria Island, Lagos, LGA, Victoria Island.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP[email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

