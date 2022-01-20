Get your Tickets for the Vesta Orchestra AfriClassical Concert 2022 is Here | January 30th

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Vesta Orchestra is happy to announce our January 2022 edition of the Afri-Classical Concert Series on Sunday, January 30th, at the Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Afri-Classical concert series is dedicated to showcasing music by highlife and classical composers from Africa. This edition will be no different; it promises to be an exciting evening filled with Nigerian Highlife, Opera excerpts, Ballet, and Art music.
Founded by Rosalyn Aninyei, the orchestra will be conducted by Fope Onalaja.

Date: Sunday, January 30th, 2022
Time: 5 pm
Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Ticket: N20,000

For ticket information, contact: Call/WhatsApp: 08024270400.

The Vesta Orchestra can be reached on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

