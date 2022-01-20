Connect with us

Check out these Movies You can Watch for Free on 'Turnflicks' Youtube Channel

Lilian Afegbai shares five selling points of hers on Accelerate TV's "5 @ Five"

Leo plots how to break up with his girlfriend in episode two of "Third Avenue"

From "Gladiator" to "The Kings Man"... Watch Djimon Honsou Break Down His Most Iconic Characters So Far

Stan Nze talks Marriage, Love & Career on "Rubbin' Minds" | Watch

#BNMeetTheStar: Pere Talks Joining "The Men's Club" as Aminu Garba

GQ South Africa names Joselyn Dumas a Powerhouse Personality

Cynthia Erivo, Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson and More Nominated for 2022 SAG Awards

Watch the First Episode of Accelerate TV's New Web Series "Third Avenue"

Arese Ugwu Drops Hints on Season 2 of "Smart Money Woman"

by Olumide Fadeyibi

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Here are some blockbuster movies you can watch on Turnflicks Youtube Channel, for Free.

Entangled: A mummy’s boy is at his wit’s end when his mother brings a girl from the village for him to marry while pushing him to dump his city girlfriend. Starring Bimbo Ademoye, Ese Eriata, Funky Mallam, and others. Directed by Olumide Fadeyibi

Cash and Carry: Hilarious comedy adventure of five housemates in a shared apartment in Scotland UK trying to outsmart each other in a survival of the fittest kind of relationship. Starring Kevin Ikeduba, Sodi Ojewuyi, Ola Sholanke, and others.

Switch: Action-packed comedy blockbuster adventure of three friends, over three days with three million pounds at stake. Starring: Uche Odoputa, Brun Njua, Perry Costello, Rony Bridges, and Sodi Ojewuyi. Directed by Olumide Fadeyibi

You can also watch other quality informative, educative and entertaining content such as documentaries, skits etc on Turnflicks Youtube channel via this link https://www.youtube.com/c/TURNFLICKS/videos

Sponsored Content

