Connect with us

Promotions

It's not Just a List, It is The Abuja Vibe List by Christmas in Abuja and Singleton Whisky

Events Promotions

Get your Tickets for the Vesta Orchestra AfriClassical Concert 2022 is Here | January 30th

Movies & TV Promotions

Check out these Movies You can Watch for Free on ‘Turnflicks’ Youtube Channel

Promotions

Be among the Top50 Young Women to participate in the G.L.O.W Leadership Coaching Experience | Here's how to apply

Promotions

FirstBank Rewards Customers in its 'Transact and Win' Promo | Here's how You can Join Now

Promotions

Here is how the Export Expansion Facility Programme impacted a number of Businesses One Year after | Read

Music Promotions

Teen Gospel Artiste, Iseoluwa Abidemi gives Insight into her Music and what she has been up to | Read Here

Career Promotions

So Major! LandWey joins Deloitte, Sterling bank on the Great Place to Work® Certified List 👏🏽👏🏽

Inspired Promotions

PressPayNg is offering Tuition Scholarships to verified Students of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria | Apply Now

Promotions

Top Images from WeNaija's Photography Competition are now on Auction by the NSSF | Get the Details

Promotions

It’s not Just a List, It is The Abuja Vibe List by Christmas in Abuja and Singleton Whisky

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Christmas in Abuja in partnership with Singleton whisky is proud to present The Abuja Vibe List.

Carefully curated outlets with social media links to enjoy Abuja even more than ever before. From cafes to bars, hotels to nightclubs, the capital city is rapidly expanding and with it a culture of entertainment that’s uniquely it’s own. Christmas in Abuja is dedicated to sharing our city and we’d love for you to share it with us too!

Download the vibe list and make sure to find your vibe from sun up to sunset because there’s always something to do in Abuja.

Follow @christmasinabuja and @thesingletonngr on Instagram, for more.

Oh and let Christmas In Abuja be the first to wish you an amazing year ahead and a merry Christmas 2022!!!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”

BN Book Review: Lara’s Lessons by Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa | Review by Varvara Astapova

Christine Mboma is shaking up the African women’s sprinting scene

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building a Better Brand This Year
css.php