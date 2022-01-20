Be among the Top50 Young Women to participate in the G.L.O.W Leadership Coaching Experience | Here’s how to apply

Connect with us

It’s time to Glow!
Cantu Beauty has teamed up with @wenations to host the Girls Leading Our World (GLOW) Global Cohort.  Cantu and WEN will be selecting 50 young women from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States to participate in an immersive, high-impact leadership coaching experience for women of color beginning March-May 2022.
For more information and to apply, visit @cantubeautywestafrica. Applications close January 31, 2022.
Sponsored Content

